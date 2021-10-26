Kanye West’s Yeezy brand sued in California over alleged shipping delays

Kanye West appears with models during the showing of his Yeezy Boost shoe line for Adidas on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, during Fashion Week in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing line is coveted by fans who love its drapey fits and modern silhouettes. So are his bulbous sneakers. But supporters may find themselves waiting a while to receive their Yeezy purchases — and those delays allegedly violate California’s business code.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed by the state of California against West’s fashion business Oct. 22 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges that the musician’s Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy companies violated a section of state business code that requires items sold over the internet to be shipped within 30 days — and if they aren’t, the merchant must provide a refund, or pursue another of several prescribed remedies, including issuing a delay notice.

The civil complaint against West’s two La Palma-based companies was filed by L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who is joined in the matter by the district attorneys of Alameda, Napa and Sonoma counties.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.