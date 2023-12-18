Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on his way to pay tribute to the Manhattan Transfer at a concert in Los Angeles when he fell and broke his hip Friday, Variety reported Sunday night.

The 76-year-old NBA Hall of Famer, now recovering from surgery, was unable to show his appreciation for the group during their performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Friday night but did so from his hospital bed on Sunday, the entertainment site reported.

Abdul-Jabbar said the following in a statement shared by his business partner Deborah Morales to Variety.

“The Manhattan Transfer first took the stage the same year I first took the NBA court. I’ve been listening to their unique blend of R&B, jazz, blues and pop ever since. Their artistry has lifted me when I needed lifting, soothed me when I needed soothing, and gave me joy when I needed to be joyful. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” the statement read.

Former Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar smiles during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A YouTube video shows the NBA legend singing at a backstage release party with the band in 2009.

Members of the Manhattan Transfer have said Friday night’s show was going to be the last of their run that has lasted more than 50 years, Variety reported.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award six times, was a 19-time all-star, and was a member of six championship teams.

He also held the record for the most points ever scored in the NBA until another Laker, Lebron James, passed him earlier this year.