Mayor-elect Karen Bass announced that her inauguration ceremony is set for Dec. 11 at Los Angeles City Hall.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the Sunday event, which will be held on the Spring Street steps of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

“At the ceremony, Bass will take the oath of office and will make remarks about her plans for taking Los Angeles in a new direction,” her office said in a press release.

While the ceremony is set for Dec. 11, she will not officially become mayor until the following day, when she is officially sworn in privately before the city clerk, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Sunday event will “make it easier for Angelenos to attend this historic event and will ensure the Mayor-elect can dedicate her first day as mayor to bringing unhoused Angelenos inside and making our city safer and more livable for all,” her office added.

Bass will succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti after defeating businessman Rick Caruso in November. She will be the city’s first woman and second Black mayor.

To RSVP for the inauguration, click here.