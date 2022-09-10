Congresswoman and candidate for Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass says her home was burglarized overnight.

Bass said Saturday afternoon that her home had been broken into late Friday evening and two firearms were stolen, “ despite being safely and securely stored.”

No other valuables were taken, Bass said.

Bass, who currently serves in the United States Congress representing California’s 37th congressional district, is one of two remaining candidates vying for the Mayor’s office.

She’s facing developer Rick Caruso in the upcoming November General Election.

Bass said she has been in contact with the Los Angeles Police Department. Police were unable to release any specific details about the investigation around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bass said of the break-in, “It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”