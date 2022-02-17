Karen Bass takes lead in race to become L.A.’s next mayor, poll says

Voters would advance Rep. Karen Bass to the November runoff by a wide margin if the Los Angeles mayoral primary were today, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.
About four months from primary day, June 7, who would join her in the runoff is anybody’s guess.
Just under a third of likely voters said Bass would be their first choice to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.
About 40% said they have not decided for whom they want to vote.
