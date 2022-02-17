Karen Bass takes lead in race to become L.A.’s next mayor, poll says

Rep. Karen Bass in Pan Pacific Park on Feb. 12 is surrounded by constituents and volunteers collecting signatures to assure she gets on the mayoral primary ballot in June.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Voters would advance Rep. Karen Bass to the November runoff by a wide margin if the Los Angeles mayoral primary were today, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

About four months from primary day, June 7, who would join her in the runoff is anybody’s guess.

Just under a third of likely voters said Bass would be their first choice to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.

About 40% said they have not decided for whom they want to vote.

