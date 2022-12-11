Mayor-elect Karen Bass will be sworn into office Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Bass will become the first woman to be inaugurated as mayor, and the second African American to hold the position.

The ceremony was originally supposed to be at city hall but was moved inside due to rain. The venue seats more than 7,000 people.

Bass is scheduled to be sworn-in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who endorsed her campaign.

The ceremony will feature poems by Amanda Gorman and performances by Mary Mary and the Hamilton High School chamber choir.

Bass will give her inaugural address and she is expected to touch on the issue of homelessness, which she says is her No. 1 priority at mayor.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says his office has put in motion more housing for the 40,000 unhoused than has been done in the last 30 years. He says the homelessness crisis is a shared responsibility with county and state officials.

Bass’s first day is her new role is Monday. She will take the reins of a city dealing with widespread concern over crime and a city council embroiled in a racism scandal.

Doors open at 11 a.m.