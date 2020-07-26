Karen Fire burns 150 acres in Jurupa Valley with 10% containment

The Karen Fire burned 150 acres in Jurupa Valley Sunday while firefighters managed to reach 10% containment of the rapidly growing blaze, authorities said.

Though the homes were threatened by the fire, they were not in any immediate danger and no evacuations had been ordered, Herrera said.

The brush fire was reported near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane just after 3 p.m. but grew to 150 acres by 6:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

While it broke out in Riverside County, the wildfire put authorities in neighboring San Bernardino County have been on high alert. Fire crews dispatched to the county line.

In San Bernardino County, road closures include Sierra Avenue from Jurupa Avenue through the county line as well as Armstrong Avenue, from 7th Street through the county line, according to local fire officials. The roads are closed in both directions.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story.