Katie Hill fighting to make revenge porn a federal crime, considering another run for office

In this April 3, 2019, file photo, then- Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. The former California congresswoman has been ordered to pay about $220,000 in attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Katie Hill has faced deep lows since resigning from Congress after nude images of her were disseminated around the globe without her consent. She feared for her physical safety during her divorce; she had suicidal ideation, nightmares, mounting legal debt and anxiety about being recognized.

The 33-year-old is now channeling her energy and using her infamy to try to ensure that what happened to her does not happen to others, by making the nonconsensual dissemination of intimate pictures a federal crime.

“It hasn’t been easy.I think I’m somebody who has to kind of latch on to a cause … or a purpose. So this is giving me something that I know that I can be fighting for on behalf of other people,” Hill said in a Zoom interviewfrom the East Coast. “And I think that that’s a really important thing for me personally, too, and for my recovery.”

She is thinking about running for office again, though she worries about the toll, including the effect on her mental health and risks to her safety.

