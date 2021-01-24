Keck Medicine of USC vaccinates workers’ family members against COVID-19

Keck Medicine of USC on Saturday vaccinated dozens of its workers’ family members against COVID-19.

The workers are the hospital’s cafeteria staff and those in charge of cleaning hospital rooms and are often in direct contact with patients.

The 65 family members vaccinated Saturday only included those who are 65 years or older, in accordance with Los Angeles County guidelines, according to the university.

“This effort is to help increase vaccination access to those in our nearby communities, many of which are predominantly Latino,” a hospital spokeswoman said. “Given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Latino and African American communities, efforts to quickly vaccinate community members, many of which live in multigenerational households, are incredibly important.”

L.A. County on Jan. 19 opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those 65 and older. Health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities were already eligible.

Those eligible can get a vaccine appointment by going to the county’s website here or calling 833-540-0473 if not able to sign up online.

More on eligibility and distribution is on the county’s website here.