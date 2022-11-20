One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday.

“We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. “Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Of the 75 recruits who were jogging at the time of the crash, 25 were injured by the wrong-way driver, five of them critically. The other four severely injured recruits remain in critical condition.

“The Department would like to thank the community for the continued outpouring of support and prayers received for all affected,” the LASD added.

All but 10 of the recruits were from the Sheriff’s Department, with some from the Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo and UCLA police departments.

Investigators have identified the driver as 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez of Diamond Bar, and officials believe he struck the recruits intentionally. His attorney denies that the collision was intentional.