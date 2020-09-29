Keith Hufnagel, legendary skateboarder and founder of Huf, dies at home in L.A. at age 46

Keith Hufnagel at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on Feb. 8, 2017, in Venice, Calif. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Keith Hufnagel, a free spirit from New York who became a professional skateboarder when he came West and then launched a streetwear brand that shaped action sport fashion on a global level, has died after battling brain cancer for more than two years.

Hufnagel died Sept. 24 at his home in Los Angeles, his namesake company, Huf, said in a statement. He was 46.

Skateboarding was still derisively written off as a diversion for slackers when Hufnagel began skating the Brooklyn Banks, an expanse of steep brick slopes and staircases under the Brooklyn Bridge. He recalled being heckled on the subway the moment someone saw his board.

“It was unacceptable to have a skateboard,” he told the Guardian in a 2011 interview. He said he often hid the board out of fear of being “punked out” by neighborhood toughs.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.