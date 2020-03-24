Kevin de León declares victory in race for Eastside L.A. City Council seat

California State Sen. Kevin de Leon delivers a speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Former state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León on Monday claimed victory in the March 3 election to replace outgoing Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar.

De León was one of five candidates who sought the seat, which covers downtown Los Angeles, including skid row, Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Eagle Rock.

The Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s latest round of results on Friday showed that De León had 24,823 votes, or about 53% of the vote. Candidate Cyndi Otteson was in second place, with 9,221 votes.

Jonathan Underland, a spokesman for De León, said that as of Monday, about 400 votes were left to count in the council district race, making it statistically impossible for another candidate to win.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.