Kevin de León expected to take over seat of suspended L.A. Councilman Huizar in October

More than a month after Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar was charged in a political corruption probe and suspended from the council, Council President Nury Martinez set out plans Tuesday for a “caretaker” to manage Huizar’s district until former state Senate Leader Kevin de León is appointed in October.

De León won a March race to represent downtown-to-Eagle Rock District 14 but was not slated to be seated until December. Now the “anticipated appointment” of de León is slated for October 15, Martinez wrote in a letter to the city’s chief legislative analyst, Sharon Tso.

In the meantime, Tso said the caretaker could be any staffer she designates from her office.One possible candidate is Assistant Chief Legislative Analyst Avak Keotahian, who Tso said has served as caretaker at City Hall nearly a dozen times in the past.

The move is “intended to assure the residents of the Fourteenth Council District that they will not be without an individual they can turn to until they are once again directly represented by a councilmember,” Martinez wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.