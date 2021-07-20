Kevin de León is latest L.A. councilmember to be targeted with recall effort

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin de León is shown in an undated file photo. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin de León is shown in an undated file photo. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Another day, another recall notice.

Five voters who live in Northeast Los Angeles have signed paperwork seeking to recall City Councilman Kevin de León, making him the third council member to be targeted with such an effort in recent weeks.

In their notice, which was filed Monday, recall organizers criticized the councilman’s handling of the city’s ongoing homelessness crisis, saying “the homeless run the streets of Eagle Rock and our police are powerless to protect the community.”

Eagle Rock resident Pauline Adkins, the recall group’s representative, declined to provide more details when contacted by The Times. “The documents we filed are very clear on why we’re just done with this guy,” she said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News