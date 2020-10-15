Kevin de León sworn in as L.A. city councilman with promise to tackle homelessness crisis

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took office two months early on Thursday, telling supporters in a prerecorded swearing-in video that the city’s homelessness crisis has devolved into a “dystopian nightmare.”

De León, 53, was elected in March to represent the city’s 14th Council District, which has been represented for nearly 15 years by Jose Huizar, now facing racketeering, bribery and other charges.

In his swearing-in remarks, which were posted Thursday but recorded last week, De León vowed to be a “voice for the voiceless,” saying he is a lifelong renter who has experienced poverty firsthand.

De León promised to work immediately on bringing 200 homeless shelter beds to downtown Los Angeles and building hundreds of “transitional” housing units across the district, which includes downtown, Eagle Rock, El Sereno and Boyle Heights.

Congratulations to Councilmember @kdeleon on being sworn into office on the Los Ángeles City Council. I look forward to working together to serve the families of the 14th district and all Angelenos. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 16, 2020