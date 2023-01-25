Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, will be the University of Southern California’s 2023 commencement speaker, the university announced Wednesday.

Feige, a USC alumnus, has been behind multiple Marvel franchise films, including “The Avengers,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and the “Black Panther” series.

“I’m so excited Kevin Feige is our commencement speaker. He’s a creative force: an impresario who builds extraordinary teams and tells magical, diverse stories that captivate people around the world,” USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement.

Feige will give the keynote address on May 12,