Kidnapping pursuit ends in standoff in Palmdale

A law enforcement pursuit of a kidnapping suspect turned into a standoff with shots fired at a Palmdale apartment building Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The vehicle chase came to an end around 5:40 p.m. at the Sierra View Gardens complex on the 37800 block of 20th Street East. The incident had started earlier in the 2000 block of West Avenue H-8 in Lancaster, said Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky.

Du Busky could not immediately provide further details on the abduction that took place, but he said the pursuit driver pointed a gun at someone who was reporting the incident to 911.

Deputies at one point handed the chase over to the California Highway Patrol, but were at the scene when the driver abandoned his vehicle and ran into the apartment complex.

One CHP officer was involved in a collision with the suspect in Lancaster and an ambulance was requested, but there was no update on the officer’s condition, according to CHP Officer Michael Brandt.

An hour after the chase ended, a few dozen deputies could be seen crowded in plants outside an entrance to one of the buildings, but it was unclear if the pursuit driver was still inside.

At least one deputy opened fire at some point, but no one was struck, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A SWAT team was on scene working to determine if the suspect was barricaded, Du Busky said.

Authorities also did not have any information on the kidnapping victim’s whereabouts.

