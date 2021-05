After more than a year closed, Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena has reopened, with little visitors now able to splash in the water, check out the exhibits and create art at the outdoor space.

It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays and tickets are available online.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 8, 2021.