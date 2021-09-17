Woman found with fatal stab wounds at senior living facility in Baldwin Hills; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody Friday in the fatal stabbing of a 69-year-old woman at a senior living facility in Baldwin Hills a day earlier.

Authorities were called to the Buckingham Senior Apartments in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

The woman was initially found by her caretaker, who called the fire department.

First responders treated the unidentified victim, who died at the scene from her injuries, Im said.

Police had a suspect in custody as of Friday morning, Officer Chavez said. It was unclear if authorities were searching for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

No further details about the suspect were available.

A man who lives near the building said the area is normally quiet and something like this was unexpected.

“It’s kind of surprising in our community that an event happens right there in our senior building,” Leonard Lee said.

The Buckingham Senior Apartments is home to dozens of seniors aged 62 and older.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department at 877-LAPD-247. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.