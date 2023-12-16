Killer whales continue to put a killer show off the coast of Los Angeles.

Video and photos shared by Long Beach-based Harbor Breeze Cruises show a pod of orcas spotted by one of its whale-watching charters near the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Saturday.

The Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas have only been spotted a few times in recent years, but lately, they have been seen frequently between the peninsula and Malibu, which experts say is the northernmost area of their range.

An orca is seen off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Dec. 16, 2023. (Capt. Tyler Askari/Harbor Breeze Cruises)

An orca is seen off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Dec. 16, 2023. (Capt. Tyler Askari/Harbor Breeze Cruises)

Orcas are seen off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Dec. 16, 2023. (Capt. Tyler Askari/Harbor Breeze Cruises)

A pod of about a dozen orcas was spotted off the Southern California coast on Dec. 11, 2023. (Harbor Breeze Cruises)

A pod of about a dozen orcas was spotted off the Southern California coast on Dec. 11, 2023. (Harbor Breeze Cruises)

A pod of about a dozen orcas was spotted off the Southern California coast on Dec. 11, 2023. (Harbor Breeze Cruises)

A pod of about a dozen orcas was spotted off the Southern California coast on Dec. 11, 2023. (Harbor Breeze Cruises)

A pod of about a dozen orcas was spotted off the Southern California coast on Dec. 11, 2023. (Harbor Breeze Cruises)

“This is the third time in less than a week we have seen these amazing whales off of the coast during one of our tours,” said Harbor Breeze spokesperson Jeff Forney.

Earlier in the week, another whale-watching charter saw the pod actively hunting dolphins. The adult killer whales are nurturing at least two calves, Jessica Rodriguez of Newport Coastal Adventures told KTLA 5 News.

Orcas are the largest member of the dolphin family. A male can grow to nearly 33 feet in length and weigh around 22,000 pounds, according to the non-profit Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas are typically found in the waters off Mexico and Central America, but can also venture as far west as Hawaii.