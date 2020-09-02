Killing of Dijon Kizzee by L.A. County deputies in Westmont sparks outrage, grief

Anthony Johnson spent Tuesday morning cleaning blood from the sidewalk where his nephew was shot and killed by two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies the day before.

It was a familiar scene for some in the Westmont neighborhood — Dijon Kizzee was the second man in three months to be killed by deputies within a block.

“Right now, I’m sad, and I’m mad at the same time,” Kizzee’s aunt Fletcher Fair said. “Why us? … We are tired. We are absolutely tired.”

Many questions remain about what led to the shooting of Kizzee, 29, who relatives said was visiting the South L.A. neighborhood from his home in Lancaster.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy stands behind a caution tape as a group of mourners stand on the other side after the deputy killing of Dijon Kizzee in the Westmont neighborhood on Aug. 31, 2020. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)