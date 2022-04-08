Ferrero is voluntarily recalling some Kinder chocolates in the U.S. over fears that they may be contaminated with Salmonella, authorities said.

The recall only affects the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket.

The chocolates were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was found, U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials said in an alert.

The affected chocolates were being sold at some Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in the Bay Area in California and Northern Nevada, as well as in 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The FDA said that while there were no reports of illness in the U.S. so far, Ferrero is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution” because Salmonella cases were reported in Europe involving people who ate chocolates manufactured at the same facility.

No other Kinder products produced for the U.S. were included in the recall.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

People who get infected with Salmonella can get a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. On rare occasions, the Salmonella can get into the bloodstream and result in more severe illnesses, like infected aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis.

“Ferrero deeply regrets this situation,” the company said in a statement. “We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care.”

Ferrera said it is working with retailers to remove the chocolates from shelves.

Anyone who purchased the recalled chocolates is being told not to eat them. They can contact Ferrero customer service by calling 1-800-688-3552 or visiting their website for a product replacement.