Forecasters are calling for large King Tide surf to hit the Orange County coast this week.

The larger than average waves are expected to arrive Wednesday with the largest tides reaching over 7 feet by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service says the surf will be at its highest between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The big surf is expected to impact several areas along the Orange County coast, including the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach and Sunset Beach.

Here are the King Tide times in Southern California for this week:

Thursday 12/22:

High tide 6.8 ft at 7:25 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 2:47 PM.

High tide 7.0 ft at 8:08 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 3:33 PM.

High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM.

High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM.

The King Tides could result in some minor flooding on low lying beach parking lots and beach boardwalks, the weather service stated.

Officials in Seal Beach are helping residents prepare for the possible flooding, Patch.com reported.

Sand bags are being offered at the following locations:

Public Works Yard: 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr.

Fire Station 44, 718 Central Ave.

8th Street Beach Parking Lot.