Kitten survives after being thrown from moving car, getting struck by another vehicle in El Segundo

A kitten thrown from a moving car in El Segundo this week survived after being struck by another vehicle, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of North Continental Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. Monday, according to police. The person who called police saw someone in the car in front of them — near Continental Boulevard and Grand Avenue — open the driver’s side door and throw the kitten out.

A kitten thrown from a moving car in El Segundo appears in a photo released on July 15, 2020. (El Segundo Police Department)

The car then allegedly continued driving southbound down Continental Boulevard.

Another vehicle hit the kitten while it was still in the street, police said. Then the witness stopped to help and called authorities; police later took the cat to an animal hospital.

The gray kitten appears in a photo released by police showing an IV attached to its left paw. Police said the animal is recovering but did not release details about its condition or injuries.

The person who saw the kitten thrown from a car was unable to give officers a description of the vehicle or person inside, according to police.

Other witnesses or anyone else with information can call Animal Control Officer Joe Camagong at 310-524-2231 or email him at jcamagong@elsegundo.org. The case number is 20-1508.