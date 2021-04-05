KKK flyers found on Huntington Beach residential street

Huntington Beach residents found flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan in their neighborhood on Easter morning, just a week before a “White Lives Matter” rally is planned at the city’s pier.

A resident reported several copies of KKK propaganda flyers on the south end of 19th Street Sunday morning, the Huntington Beach Police Department told KTLA.

Social media posts showed flyers placed in plastic bags featuring the words “White lives do matter,” along with a drawing of a hooded figure and a burning cross beneath the words, the Orange County Register reported.

This white supremacist flier was found on the lawn of a in Newport Beach on March 30, 2021. On April 4, similar fliers were found in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot via L.A. Times)

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr told KTLA residents sent her “countless emails expressing anger over these fliers and rallies.”

“The KKK fliers are a cowardly attempt to drum up support for a hateful cause that is in contradiction to Huntington Beach’s values of integrity, respect and inclusivity,” the mayor said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for racism in our City, and while we absolutely support the First Amendment, we stand strongly against hiding behind it to promote hate.”

Similar flyers, also placed in plastic bags, were found outside homes in Newport Beach last week.

That time, residents in Newport Heights found their lawns and driveways littered with the flyers, the Los Angeles Times reported last week.

It’s unclear whether the flyers in the two Orange County cities are connected.

Huntington Beach police told KTLA they’re aware of a “White Lives Matter” event planned in the city, but declined to comment on whether the department expects violence or plans to send officers to the event.

Huntington Beach city officials plan to host an open-session meeting Monday evening to discuss the flyers, as well as hate crimes and white supremacy.

“Tonight, we’ll hopefully take decisive action against these concerns by denouncing hate crimes particularly among the Asian and Pacific Islander community, denouncing white supremacy movements, and coordinating two events to promote diversity,” the mayor said.