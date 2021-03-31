KKK propaganda, flyers for White Lives Matter rally discovered in Orange County communities

A white supremacist flier was found on the lawn of an unoccupied home on San Bernardino Avenue in Newport Beach on March 30, 2021. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot via L.A. Times)

Ku Klux Klan propaganda discovered outside homes in Newport Beach and a flier announcing plans for a White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach have put local city officials on alert regarding potentially escalating white nationalist sentiment.

Residents living on one street in Newport Heights were surprised Sunday morning to find their lawns and driveways littered with apparent recruitment propaganda urging citizens to join the fight for the white race by learning more about the KKK.

Fliers with images of a white-robed Klansman and Confederate flags reading “Loyal White Knights Want You to Say No to Cultural Genocide” and promoting a Klan radio show were discovered by a group of homeowners living on San Bernardino Avenue early Sunday.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash, said she notified the Newport Beach Police Department after a surveillance camera at her home showed a pickup truck driving down her street at 2:24 a.m. Sunday, ostensibly delivering the materials.

