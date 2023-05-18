A knife-wielding man was arrested after assaulting someone in a San Bernardino County supermarket on Wednesday.

Authorities received reports of an altercation at a Food 4 Less on the 20100 block of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley around 1 p.m.

Employees told San Bernardino County deputies the suspect, David Manuel Iagulli, 42, had engaged in an altercation with another person at the store.

When employees asked Iagulli to leave, he became argumentative. He pulled out a knife before threatening and punching the victim, a 45-year-old man, several times, authorities said.

He fled the grocery store before authorities arrived at the scene. The victim did not require hospitalization.

Deputies later tracked down Iagulli in a nearby neighborhood where he was taken into custody. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

It’s unclear what caused the altercation and whether the two men knew each other. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Deputy Godwin at the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.