Authorities are investigating after a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by deputies in Apple Valley.

The suspect was identified as Lee Cortez, 42, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 8, deputies received reports of a man walking along Bear Valley Road around 3:27 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they spotted Cortez armed with a knife and bleeding from his neck while walking in and out of traffic lanes.

Deputies approached Cortez and commanded him to drop the weapon, but he refused, officials said. When Cortez walked towards deputies, he was tased, but remained undeterred.

“Cortez continued advancing with the knife raised towards the deputies and a lethal force encounter occurred,” authorities said.

Deputies opened fire and struck Cortez. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bilbao at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.