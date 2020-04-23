Knife-wielding man fatally shot by LAPD officers in Historic South-Central area: Officials

Officials investigate the scene of a shooting involving Los Angeles Police Department officers in Los Angeles’ Historic South-Central neighborhood on April 22, 2020. (KTLA)

Police shot and killed a man who they say brandished a knife at them when they arrived at the scene of a multivehicle car crash in Los Angeles’ Historic South-Central neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers from LAPD’s Newton Division first responded to a report of a crash involving several vehicles at 32nd and San Pedro streets, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a male Hispanic suspect who was standing on the street, armed with an edged weapon,” the lieutenant said. “At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. That suspect was struck by gunfire, fell to the ground and was pronounced deceased.”

Officials found the weapon, described as some sort of folding knife with a blade several inches long, next to the suspect, Ramirez said.

It was not clear Wednesday evening whether the suspect had been involved in the initial car crash, Ramirez said.

A man and woman who were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the collision, he said.

“Detectives will be working on this case throughout the night,” Ramirez said.

No further details were available.

There has been an LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of 29th Street & Central Avenue, within @NewtonLAPD Division. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 23, 2020

The suspect was struck by gunfire & pronounced dead at scene. The weapon was located next to the suspect & no officers were injured during the incident. Two people were transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries from the initial traffic collision call. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 23, 2020