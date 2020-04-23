Knife-wielding man fatally shot by LAPD officers in Historic South-Central area: Officials

Police shot and killed a man who they say brandished a knife at them when they arrived at the scene of a multivehicle car crash in Los Angeles’ Historic South-Central neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers from LAPD’s Newton Division first responded to a report of a crash involving several vehicles at 32nd and San Pedro streets, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.
“When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a male Hispanic suspect who was standing on the street, armed with an edged weapon,” the lieutenant said. “At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. That suspect was struck by gunfire, fell to the ground and was pronounced deceased.”
Officials found the weapon, described as some sort of folding knife with a blade several inches long, next to the suspect, Ramirez said.
It was not clear Wednesday evening whether the suspect had been involved in the initial car crash, Ramirez said.
A man and woman who were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the collision, he said.
“Detectives will be working on this case throughout the night,” Ramirez said.
No further details were available.