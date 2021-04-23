Knife-wielding man in Valley Village wounded in police shooting: LAPD

An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Valley Village that left a knife-wielding man wounded, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Friday.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the report of a man armed with a knife in the 5200 block of Whitsett Avenue, police said in a tweet. Shortly after, a police shooting occurred.
“When they encountered the man, they used less lethal munitions which were not effective & an OIS occurred,” the LAPD said on Twitter.
The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the LAPD reported.
No one else was injured.
LAPD said a knife was found at the scene.
No other information was released.