Knife-wielding man in Valley Village wounded in police shooting: LAPD

An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Valley Village that left a knife-wielding man wounded, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Friday.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the report of a man armed with a knife in the 5200 block of Whitsett Avenue, police said in a tweet. Shortly after, a police shooting occurred.

“When they encountered the man, they used less lethal munitions which were not effective & an OIS occurred,” the LAPD said on Twitter.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the LAPD reported.

No one else was injured.

LAPD said a knife was found at the scene.

No other information was released.