Knott’s Berry Farm announced on Wednesday that it would modify the park’s existing chaperone policy, which was put in place after multiple fights broke out at the park over the summer.

The policy will now only be in effect on Saturdays instead of Friday through Sunday, a news release from the theme park said.

On Saturdays, guests 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone at least 21 years old or older to be admitted into the theme park. The chaperone will need to show a valid photo ID that includes their date of birth.

A news release said that one chaperone couldn’t accompany more than five guests. Additionally, guests 17 years old or younger, who are in the theme park without a chaperone “will be subject to ejection,” the news release said.

Additional policy adjustments will be made as needed, the theme park said.