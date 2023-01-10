Knott’s Berry Farm announced that the theme park would be closed on Tuesday as a storm continues to move across Southern California.

Select California Marketplace locations will remain open until 6 p.m., the theme park announced on Twitter.

A powerful winter storm has also prompted evacuations for residents in Santa Barbara County.

Residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties should expect light to moderate rain, while residents in Central Valley can see wind gusts of up to 55 mph, brief and weak tornadoes, and quarter- to half-inch hail.

You can check the KTLA weather page for an up-to-date forecast and the latest weather headlines.

The storm is expected to ease up for the rest of the week before the rain returns over the weekend.