The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park is seen in a file photo.

Knott’s Berry Farm announced it will be closed Tuesday as heavy rain continues to fall on Southern California.

“Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm is closed today,” the theme park tweeted just after 8 a.m.

The park is regularly scheduled to open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to its website.

Six Flags Magic Mountain closed its amusement park in Valencia due to inclement weather on Monday. There was no word on whether they planned to remain closed Tuesday.

The Southland is in the midst of three days of rain, with Tuesday expected to bring the strongest showers.

Many areas are expecting up to 3 inches of rain, with areas of flooding possible.

Forecasters are calling for rain to continue into Wednesday morning, but it will begin to clear up by Wednesday afternoon.

Dry skies are expected to continue the rest of the week and through the weekend.