Knott’s Berry Farm kicks off ‘Taste of Fall-O-Ween’ outdoor dining and retail experience

Knott’s Berry Farm on Friday kicked off its “Taste of Fall-O-Ween” outdoor dining and retail experience.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in a Halloween costume as they enjoy themed food and treats, shop and walk through a trick-or-treat trail.

“Taste of Fall-O-Ween” will take place 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and run through Nov. 1. To enter, visitors would have to purchase a tasting card in advance from knotts.com.

Regular tasting cards are priced at $35 and will include five food tastings. Tasting cards for children aged 3 to 11 years old cost $20 and include three tastings and a trip through the Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Masks are mandatory and Knott’s says activities will be conducted at socially distant space.

Liberte Chan reports from Buena Park for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 25, 2020.