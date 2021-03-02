Knott’s Berry Farm looks to hire 1,700 people as theme park plans for reopening

The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park is seen in a file photo.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park is looking to hire about 1,700 workers for the 2021 season as the theme park prepares to reopen.

A virtual hiring event will be held on Saturday, March 13, for a wide variety of opportunities, the theme park announced in a news release Monday.

The available positions will include food and beverage associates, cooks, ride operators, lifeguards, park services and more across all park operating areas.

“As our community slowly reopens we’re excited to introduce a virtual hiring day which offers a safe and informative way to connect new prospects with our hiring teams now,” Jon Storbeck, the general manager for Knott’s, said in the release.

The benefits include flexible schedules along with perks such as discounts, reward and recognition programs.

Those looking to participate in the job fair can register online at https://bit.ly/2YXOGJF.

Like all major theme parks in California, Knott’s has effectively been closed since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it has held been holding seasonal events within its gates.

While the Orange County amusement park said the hiring fair was “part of its ramp-up to reopening,” it’s still unclear when exactly that will happen.

Under California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” the state’s plan to reopen its economy during the pandemic, large theme parks such as Knott’s, Disneyland, Universal Studios and Six Flags Magic Mountain currently won’t be allowed to welcome back visitors until the COVID-19 risk level in their county is “minimal.”

And even though the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped following the state’s latest surge, Orange County — like the rest of Southern California — remains in the “purple” tier, which indicates “widespread” risk and has the most restrictions.

The “yellow” tier, where theme parks can reopen again, has the least amount of restrictions under the four-stage plan. In between the “purple” and “yellow” tiers are “red” and “orange,” which indicate “substantial” and “moderate” risk respectively.