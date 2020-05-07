Knott’s Berry Farm may remain closed through the summer

Rollercoaster riders, beware. Knott’s Berry Farm may stay closed until the end of 2020.

Cedar Fair, parent company of Knott’s Berry Farm, says some or all of its theme parks in the U.S. and Canada could remain closed throughout the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange County Register reported.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor, Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm all remain closed amid the pandemic.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2020.