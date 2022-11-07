The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park is seen in a file photo.

In honor of Veterans Day, Knott’s Berry Farm is offering discounted tickets for veterans, fire, and law enforcement officers.

Active or retired personnel can purchase tickets for themselves and up to five others for $19.99, not including taxes and fees, on the theme park website or in person at a ticket booth.

The website stated that visitors must show a military ID or proof of U.S. military service to receive discounted tickets.

The ticket deal will be available Monday through Thursday until Nov. 17 and again from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15.

Santa Clarita residents and local veterans, who are planning to visit the theme park on Veterans Day, can receive a discounted ride from the city’s bus system, the Santa Clarita transit system announced Monday.

The regular fare will be free for people who donate canned food or other essential items to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Otherwise, the cost will be $3.00 each way or $1.50 each way for residents who are 60 years old and older and people with disabilities.

The buses will pick up people from the McBean Regional Transit Center at 8:30 a.m. or the Jan Heidt Newhall Metrolink Station at 8:45 a.m. Rides from Knott’s Berry Farm will depart at 5:30 p.m.