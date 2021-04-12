Knott’s Berry Farm set to reopen May 21 to general public; ticket sales begin April 26

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park announced plans to reopen to the general public May 21, becoming the latest theme park to launch reopening plans after a yearlong pandemic-prompted closure.

Season ticket holders can visit the park starting May 6. Ticket sales and reservations will start April 26. All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022. Under current state rules, all theme park visitors must be California residents.

The reopening of the Western-themed park follows the April 1 reopening of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, this coming Thursday’s relaunch of Universal Studios Hollywood and the April 30 reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

All California theme parks must abide by a slew of new COVID-19 health protocols, including limited capacity and the requirement that guests wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. Parkgoers from different households must stand at least six feet apart in queues and be separated by a seat or a row of seats on rides, among other new rules.

