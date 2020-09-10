Knott’s Berry Farm to celebrate Halloween season with ‘Taste of Fall-O-Ween’

The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm is an image from handout video.

Knott’s Scary Farm is among the annual Halloween events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the theme park is adapting to the pandemic with some delicious fun to celebrate the season.

Knott’s will be celebrating the change of seasons and the spooky holiday with its “Taste of Fall-o-Ween” starting Sept. 25.

“The spirit of Halloween comes to life with a cornucopia of Harvest and Halloween décor that will transform the park for the season,” the Knott’s website states.

During the event — which runs on select dates through Nov. 1 at the Buena Park theme park — guests can dress up in Halloween costumes, chow down on unique foods and tasty treats, purchase exclusive merchandise and take in the new “Into the Fog” art show, among other things.

For younger guests, the junior tasting card includes a trip through a specially decorated Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail, complete with yummy treats.

“All Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy,” the theme park stressed.

The event runs Friday and Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 8 p.m. The purchase of a tasting card is required is in advance to attend.

Regular tasting cards, for guests ages 12 and older, includes five tastings and costs $35. The junior tasting card, for children ages 3 to 11, costs $20. Both are available at knotts.com or through the Knott’s Berry Farm app.

More details can be found here.