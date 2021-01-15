Knott’s Berry Farm to offer ‘day-for-day’ extension of season passes as pandemic closure hits 10 months

Good news, roller coaster riders.

Disneyland might be canceling annual passes, but neighbor Knott’s Berry Farm is extending them.

Not only will all 2020 and 2021 season passes be good for 2021, the Buena Park theme park is also offering a “day-for-day” extension for its season passes, Knott’s Berry Farm Vice President Jon Storbeck announced on Friday.

That means for every day Knott’s Berry Farm is closed in 2021, the park will extend season passes for the same amount of days in 2022, according to Storbeck.

Thank you to all of our Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passholders for your continued patience and support during this unprecedented time. Knowing our closures have disrupted a new year, we wanted to share some important updates to the 2020 and 2021 Season Passholder benefits: pic.twitter.com/YWmWrjvT9S — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) January 15, 2021

The news comes a day after Disney Parks announced that it will be ending its popular annual passport program.

Disneyland officials said in a statement Thursday that they will be “developing new membership offerings” for the future that will “deliver choices, flexibility and value.”

Like Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm has not been able to reopen the theme park under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

With Orange County, as well as all of the Southern California region, currently under a state-mandated stay-at-home order, it’s unclear when theme parks will be allowed to reopen; however, at this point the closure will last for months longer.

Under California’s reopening plan that was unveiled back in October, larger theme parks in the state like Disneyland and Knot’s Berry Farm have to wait until their county is in the state’s least-restrictive “yellow tier” in order to reopen.

As of Jan. 15, Orange County has had 202,911 COVID-19 cases and 2,277 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic. On Friday, county health officials reported 3,158 new cases and 82 deaths in the past 24 hours.