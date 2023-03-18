The Boysenberry Festival has returned to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, where participants will be able to try a range of foods and drinks all infused or made partly from boysenberries.

In addition, local vendors, live music and a new musical stage show will be set up for guests to enjoy.

Not sure how exactly one incorporates the boysenberry into so many different food items? Try the festival’s sushi burrito, wrapped in nori with a boysenberry sweet chili dipping sauce. If you are craving something sweeter, then a boysenberry waffle topped with whipped cream and boysenberry maple syrup may be the food item for you. Regardless of taste, there are over 75 unique boysenberry-inspired creations featured at the festival this year.

The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival began on March 10 and will operate daily until April 16.

Visit the Knott’s Berry Farm website for more information.