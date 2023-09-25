Knott’s Berry Farm took a few jabs at its neighbor, Disneyland, during a Halloween show.

Video captured by theme park blog Mouseinfo shows a prop dragon head on fire during the show “The Hanging: Uncanceled.” The skit is a reference to the “Maleficent” prop dragon catching fire during a performance of Disneyland’s “Fantasmic!” in April.

During the performance, one actor asks the crowd if they got the prop from Anaheim and they later mention Disneyland by name.

The show also poked fun at “World of Color,” which occurs at Disney California Adventure Park.

Performances of “Fantasmic!” were abruptly halted after a fire destroyed the “Maleficent” dragon prop during the show’s finale. Previously scheduled performances were taken off the Disneyland calendar shortly after.

The show has been on hiatus since and is expected to make a return in spring 2024, Disneyland officials previously announced.

Knott’s is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm.