Knott’s Scary Farm returns to Buena Park with thrills and chills this Halloween season

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knott’s Scary Farm is back to haunt Knott’s Berry Farm after a year-long hiatus due to the extended coronavirus closure of the park. 

The fully transformed Buena Park theme park opened Sept. 16 with eight haunted mazes, five scare zones and six live shows. The haunted attractions will run on select nights through Oct. 31.

Last year, Knott’s offered the Taste of Fall-O-Ween food festival as a Halloween season replacement while theme park attractions remained closed amid state-mandated COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

Tickets and more information about Knott’s Scary Farm can be found here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News