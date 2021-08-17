The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park is seen in a file photo.

Knott’s Scary Farm is returning to Knott’s Berry Farm next month, one year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual Halloween-themed event, organizers announced this week.

Ticket sales have already begun for the popular fright-fest, which will begin delivering thrills and chills to fans over 27 days starting Sept. 16, according to a Knott’s news release.

The event features 15 “haunted” attractions: five scare zones, eight mazes and two seasonal ride overlays, the release stated. Six of the offerings will be new for 2021.

Regular tickets can be purchased online now at KnottsScaryFarm.com for the discounted amount of between $50 and $72, plus applicable taxes and fees, depending on the night of the event. At the gate, the price for admission will be $89, according to the release.

On top of that, there’s also a special discount for season passholders, as well as active military personnel and veterans.

Fans can also spend extra to get unlimited priority access to all mazes and priority boarding on all Fast Lane rides for the night. The cost for the “Fright & Fast Lane” option ranges from $99 to $125, and does not include admission.

Finally, there’s the option to add on the Knott’s Scary Farm Boo-Fee, which is offered at Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant and Spurs Chophouse. It also includes early entry to select parts of the Buena Park theme park. That option is priced at $45, but it requires separate theme park admission.

The dates of Knott’s Scary Farm are Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 30, and Oct. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31. On Thursdays and Sundays, the event runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays it goes from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Knott’s does not recommend the experience for those under 13 “due to the explicit and frightening nature of the event.”

More information about Knott’s Scary Farm can be found here.