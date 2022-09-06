Knott’s Berry Farm is bringing back Scary Farm and Spooky Farm for the 2022 Halloween season (Knott’s Berry Farm)

As Labor Day passes and marks the unofficial end to summer, the focus shifts to fall and the Halloween season.

For Knott’s Berry Farm, the transition from summer of fun to autumn of horror is well underway.

The world famous Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween event is returning again for the 49th year, bringing with it the return of some beloved mazes, as well as brand new experiences that will make their debut.

The theme park is bringing back seven mazes this year, including the popular Pumpkin Eater, Wax Works and Dark Ride attractions, as well as last year’s Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind.

Additionally, two new mazes will debut this year.

Bloodline 1842 will give visitors a chance to arm themselves with weapons and head into battle against vampires. The maze invites you to “travel through the busy city streets of Valdonia while hunting the bloodthirsty Valhymphri in an all-out war.”

The Grimoire is a new maze that drops you into the “world of a mysterious spell book” and challenges you to “escape the demonic creatures inside or be eternally trapped within.”

The theme park is also presenting two new shows and a three-hour walking tour that takes you behind the scenes of Scary Farm and shows you how engineers and designers bring the nightmare to life. Beyond the Fog is a lights-on tour that walks guests through some of the park’s mazes to pull back the curtain on how they pull off the yearly event and the history behind one of Southern California’s most beloved fall-time traditions.

Knott’s is welcoming people to return to the Scary Farm, but the park’s new chaperone policy will remain in place. The policy was implemented in July following a couple brawls involving teenagers.

The chaperone policy is in effect on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For the complete policy, click here.

Knott’s Scary Farm returns for 26 nights beginning Sept. 22 and ending on Halloween night. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. most days but stays open an extra hour on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on the Knott’s Scary Farm, click here.

The theme park promises “explicit and frightening” thrills that makes Scary Farm not suitable for children under the age of 13.

But younger kids (and some faint-hearted adults) have another option of Knott’s.

The Knott’s Spooky Farm event is returning this year and adding additional days for visitors to tour the park in a less-jumpy, more family-oriented environment.

The dayside family-friendly event has tons of Halloween offerings including trick-or-treating, original shows and pumpkin decorating.

“During trick-or-treating, kids will interact with an array of spooky but friendly shopkeepers as little ones have the opportunity to show off their festive Halloween costumes,” the park said in a news release.

Visitors can also stop by Camp Snoopy and hop aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad to visit a pumpkin patch where Linus from the Peanuts Gang awaits the arrival of the Great Pumpkin.

Knott’s Spooky Farm takes place Thursdays through Sundays starting Sept. 29 through Halloween.

For more on Knott’s Spooky Farm, click here.