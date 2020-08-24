Kobe Bryant Day: L.A. and Orange County honor Lakers legend on 8/24

A day after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was remembered on what would have been his 42nd birthday, the city of Los Angeles and Orange County honor his legacy with a day in his honor Monday — 8/24, which are the two jersey numbers he wore during a 20-year NBA career.

Bryant was remembered Sunday in a variety of ways — by his wife, Vanessa, in an Instragram post; Lakers stars past and present in exclusive interviews; the Dodgers in a video tribute and by wearing his jerseys before their game; and by Candace Parker and the Sparks, the WNBA team he supported.

The city of Los Angeles declared 8/24 Kobe Bryant Day in 2016, shortly after his final season with the Lakers. The Board of Supervisors in Orange County followed suit earlier this month.

No official ceremonies are planned in L.A. or Orange County. National Today suggests celebrating the day by wearing one of Bryant’s jerseys, watching clips from some of his biggest games or donating to one of his favorite charities, such as the After-School All-Stars, Stand Up to Cancer, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.