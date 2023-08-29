Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium this Friday as the team celebrates “Lakers Night.”

The 20-year-old model and the Lakers legend’s firstborn will honor her dad and sister, Gianna, during the annual celebration of L.A.’s beloved Lakers.

Kobe and Gianna died in January 2020 when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. Seven other people, including the pilot, also perished.

Since their passing, the Los Angeles community and their surviving family members have rallied to ensure that their memories and legacies are never forgotten.

Just days ago, the sports world celebrated Kobe Bryant’s birthday. Natalia shared a heartwarming photo of her father at a Dodgers game with the caption: Happy Birthday Daddy.

Kobe Bryant poses with his wife, Vanessa, and daughters, Natalia and Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 17, 2010. (Getty Images)

On Friday, when the Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves, more tributes will pour in for the Lakers legend.

As part of Lakers Night, fans who purchased special ticket packages will receive a Kobe Bryant Dodgers jersey, influenced by the basketball icon’s famous nickname: the Black Mamba.

The jersey is all black and has been “mambafied” with a snakeskin print that looks like the special jerseys worn by the Lakers during their time in the NBA bubble. In the traditional Lakers gold, the Dodgers name is adorned on the front with the number 8. The back says Bryant with the number 24. Bryant wore both numbers during his Hall of Fame career.

In addition to Natalia, Vanessa Bryant is confirmed to be attending. Earlier this year, Vanessa and her daughters were awarded more than $28 million from Los Angeles County for their lawsuit over the dissemination of graphic photos from the helicopter crash where Kobe and GiGi lost their lives.

The family’s legal team has said the winnings will go toward the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the family’s nonprofit organization which provides resources and funding for underserved athletes and sports programs.

The Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves as part of Lakers Night beginning at 7:10 p.m., with pre-game ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the game, weather permitting.