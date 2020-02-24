Kobe Bryant’s Special Connection With Latinos Inspired Fan's Quinceañera Dress at Staples Center Memorial

Franchesca Flores, 43, from Littleton, Colo., arrived at Staples Center dressed in a hand-painted purple ball gown with game images of Kobe and Gianna Bryant shooting hoops.

Flores — whose business is commissioning and selling custom gowns for beauty pageants, quinceañeras and other events — said she designed the dress and had it made by a tailor in Mexico because Kobe had done so much for the Latinx community.

“I want people to know he’s gone but he will be staying here forever,” she said.

