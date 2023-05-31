Two sisters known for dancing with the stars have put down roots — or, more accurately, rūts — in Los Angeles.

Rūts Dance Studio, the only women-owned business of its kind in Koreatown, was founded by Diny and Eileen Kim, who are members of the GRV dance crew.

They also have worked with some of the biggest names in music, including K-pop group Blackpink at Coachella.

“The K-pop industry obviously is huge. Blackpink was incredible,” said Eileen, who also danced with superstars BTS on “The Voice.”

At Rūts, the women teach dancers of all levels in a variety of styles, and seeing the students improve is a rewarding experience, they said.

“We want this to be a safe, judgment-free space where people feel safe creating, exploring and dancing,” Diny said.