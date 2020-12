Chef Kang Sul Box restaurant in Koreatown was broken into by thieves Sunday, marking the second such incident during the pandemic, according to owner John Kang.

Tablets, laptops and cash were stolen with a total value of over $2,000, Kang said, in addition to the previous $6,000 worth that was taken.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 3, 2020.